India is focusing on challenges pertaining to climate change, cybersecurity, food security, health, and energy, which are particularly impacting the Global South, during its G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“The present global landscape is surrounded by challenging circumstances and uncertainties. Terrorism, extremism, and geopolitical conflicts are big challenges for all of us. Multilateralism and rules-based international order are essential in countering them,” Modi said in his speech at the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta on Thursday.

Modi is in Jakarta to attend the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN-India Summit, following which he will return to India for the G20 Summit-related meetings.

India, which holds the G20 Presidency, is hosting the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9-10.

“Today, even in an environment of global uncertainties, there is continuous progress in every field in our mutual cooperation. This is a testament to the strength and resilience of our relationship,” Modi said in his opening remark at the ASEAN-India Summit.

The ten-member ASEAN includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

A free and open Indo-Pacific and elevating the voice of the Global South are in the common interest of all, the PM added.

“I believe that today’s discussions will lead to new resolutions for strengthening the future of India and the ASEAN region,” he said.

