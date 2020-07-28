India records 14.49 lakh Covid cases, nearly five lakh active infections

India has recorded 14.49 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which over 9.52 lakh persons have recovered. There are 4,96,988 active infections in the country, currently.

In the last 24 hours, 11,874 active cases were added in the tally, 35,175 persons recovered and 654 persons died, bringing the death toll up to 33425.

State-wise, Andhra Pradesh has 51,701 active cases of which 2,745 were added since Monday. Karnataka, which has 61,827 active cases, saw 3,402 new active cases in 24 hours while Uttar Pradesh (26,2105 active cases) added 2,283 new cases.

High-burden States like Maharashtra, which has 1,47,896 active cases, recorded a drop of 1,009 active cases over the past 24 hours while Delhi (10,994 active cases) registered a drop of 910 active cases.

The number of tests conducted on July 27 was over 5.28 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.573 crore.