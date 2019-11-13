Indo-American disaster relief exercise begins

The first India-US joint tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, called ‘Tiger Triumph’, began here and will go on till November 21.

Indian Navy ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, Indian Air Force’s MI-17 helicopters, and the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) are participating in the exercise.

The US Navy ship Germantown and troops from the Third Marine Division are participating.

The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations. The harbour phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from November 13-16.

The opening ceremony along with a joint flag parade will be held on board INS Jalashwa on Thursday. On completion of the harbour phase, the ships would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations. On reaching the HADR area at Kakinada, the landing of relief forces would be undertaken.