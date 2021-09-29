Inox Leisure, ITC team up to offer Indian cuisine across cinemas and on apps

Multiplex chain Inox Leisure has tied up with ITC’s ready-to-eat gourmet brand, Kitchens of India, to introduce Indian cuisine including vegetable pulao, Hyderabadi vegetable biryani, dal makhani, rajma masala, pindi chana and steamed basmati rice across its cinemas or while ordering through apps.

These dishes are specially curated by expert chefs from ITC, a joint release by ITC and Inox said.

Food delivery platforms

Inox’s new F&B roadmap also includes making their food available on online food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. The multiplex chain currently sells food under three brands ‘Café Unwind’, ‘Insignia’ and ‘Delights’.

Intending to extend the hospitality to new audiences, Inox plans to position these into full-service restaurant brands to target non-cinema consumers, the company said in a release.

According to Dinesh Hariharan, Vice President, Food & Beverages Operations, Inox Leisure, the company aims to further enhance its gourmet and indigenous food offerings. “This collaboration is a critical stepping stone in our endeavours to strengthen Inox’s F&B service brand, by offering them new preferred choices,” he said.

Shuvadip Banerjee, Vice President, Marketing Services, ITC Ltd (Foods Division) said that through the partnership with the multiplex chain, Kitchens of India will aim to help redefine and shape a new horizon of cinema and food experience for movie-goers.