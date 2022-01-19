DGCA extends ban on international flights till Feb 28

International flight operations, to and from India, will continue to remain suspended till February 28, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a notification on Wednesday.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there was some discussions towards opening-up in end-2021, the restrictions on operations were subsequently extended till January 2022, amid concerns over the Omricon variant of the coronavirus.

“The authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022,” the DGCA said in the notification.

These restrictions shall, however, not apply on international all-cargo operations and flights operating under the air bubble arrangement, according to the aviation regulator.

India has air-bubble pacts with 28 countries that include the USA, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France, among others. These pacts allow special international flight operations by airlines between the countries / region with some restrictions.