International cargo up 7% in December at Bengaluru Airport

Cargo volumes at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) continued to maintain positive momentum as 33,053 tonnes of cargo were processed in December 2020.

International cargo grew at 7 per cent, with a throughput of 20,288 tonnes in December 2020, the highest in the last 21 months.

Working in close coordination with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance and BLR Airport’s cargo partners — Air India SATS and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore Pvt Ltd — this is the highest amount of cargo ever processed at BLR Airport for the month of December since airport operations commenced in 2008.

BLR Airport is the only airport in India to reach 100 per cent of the previous year’s tonnage for four consecutive months on a year on year (y-o-y) basis — between September and December 2020.