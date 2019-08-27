News

INX Media case: Chidambaram’s counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

P Chidambaram, Congress leader   -  Prashant Waydande

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s counsel on Tuesday sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and “behind the back” for seeking custody of the accused.

On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Published on August 27, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Will work harder for more: PV Sindhu