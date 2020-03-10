‘Is Maharashtra feeling MP quake’

Even as the Congress party is grappling with an existential crisis following the resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 20 MLAs from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, senior BJP leader and Maharashtra State General Secretary Atul Bhatkhalkar set the rumour mill rolling by tweeting cryptic messages, which targeted the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance.

On Tuesday, Bhatkhalkar posed a question whether Maharashtra was feeling the tremors of the Madhya Pradesh political earthquake. ‘Uncle’ should be careful, he added.

In Maharashtra political circle, NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar is known by the sobriquet- Kaka, which means uncle in Marathi as he is the elder leader in the State and uncle to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar is also the chief architect of the ruling alliance, which had its ups and downs. When the ruling alliance in Maharashtra led Shiv Sena was formed in November 2019, Pawar had played the kingmaker role with great stratagem in getting Sena on the side of Congress and NCP.

Tagging MP Chief Minister, Kamal Nath in a tweet, he asked why Nath was complaining now, referring to the epic Mahabharat war, which happened deceitfully.