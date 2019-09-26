Isaac Vas elected KCCI president

Office buzz
Isaac Vas, Managing Director of Merger Beverages Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru, has been elected as the president of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). A press release by KCCI said here on Thursday that the 79th annual general meeting of KCCI in Mangaluru on September 25 elected Vas as its president. Following are the other office-bearers of KCCI for 2019-20: Shashidhar Pai Maroor (vice-president); Nissar Fakeer Mohammed and Divakar Pai Kochikar (secretaries); M Ganesh Kamath (treasurer); and Nitte Yathiraj Shetty, BA Nazeer, Ananthesh V Prabhu, Amith Ramachandra Acharya, Aditya Padmanabha Pai, Abdur Rahman Musba, PB Ahmed Mudassar and Athmika Subbiah Amin (directors).
