The Indian School of Business’ (ISB’s) Bharti Institute of Public Policy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Goa government to commence a knowledge partnership with a focus on evidence-based policy formulation and its impact in the State.

According to the MoU, Bharti Institute will facilitate furthering the State government’s objectives to improve the social and economic prosperity indicators through evidence-based public policy interventions, capacity-building workshops, and citizen-centric governance-based initiatives as a knowledge partner.

It will collaborate with the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) to conduct workshops for officials of State services.

Bharti Institute will also develop the Goa Open Data Portal in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology, Goa, that will serve as a ‘one-stop destination’ for citizens to access digital services.

To tap into the bioenergy reserves of the State and empower forest-based communities with secure tenure, Bharti Institute will coordinate activities across departments and agencies in the State to attract private investment and will support in enabling the required framework of secure forest tenure, building women-led and community-owned enterprises, delivering digital and mechanical interventions for efficiency and scale, besides providing market linkage.

To strengthen and enhance the capacity of the Legislative Assembly of Goa, a Legislative Support Programme will be initiated under the newly formed partnership. As part of the programme, a Legislative Research Fellowship will also be initiated, and fellows with diverse backgrounds will be selected from the State.

The knowledge partnership will also extend to the Department of Education, Higher Education and Technical Education, Government of Goa, wherein Bharti Institute will extend its support and resources to improve the quality of education via effective leadership training, fostering positive learning environments, and empowering education officials, including principals and heads of institutes.

ISB’s Bharti Institute has been engaging with the State governments of Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, per a release.

