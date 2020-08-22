ISIS operative held in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi’s Ridge Road area, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire.

“The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said. Further details are awaited.