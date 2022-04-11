Israeli start-up Aura Air looks to set up manufacturing unit in India

The four year-old Israeli start up Aura Air, which has developed the world’s smartest air management platform, is exploring options to set up a manufacturing facility in India to produce its air purifiers.

Starting with sale of its products in India last quarter, it has already set up a warehouse in Chennai and is in the process of appointing more distributors, said Aviad Shnaiderman, Co-Founder & CEO, Aura Air.

Listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the company has a manufacturing unit in Israel, and recently set up one at Miami, US, he told BusinessLine. “Following the success in the US, we are now exploring the possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility in India. The US and India are going to be two biggest markets for us. We want to focus on the B2B and B2G segments,” he added.

Real time updates

Two years ago, the company set up its India headquarters in Chennai. Its air-purifiers can remove airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens and viruses. The IoT device connects to the phone via a built-in Wi-Fi radio and delivers real-time updates on the overall indoor and outdoor Air Quality Index based on Volatile Organic Compound, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter levels. Users can monitor the air quality levels constantly through the Aura Air dashboard that can be accessed through their mobile phones, he said.

Fitted in tourist buses

Aura Air cleanses the indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. It is simple to install, easy to operate and can even be hung in a ceiling. In the UK, the start up outfitted 400 tourist buses with its system to carry front-line workers in the UK and Ireland, he said.

“We promise a clean and pollution free atmosphere and kills 99.9 per cent viruses and bacteria in our midst. Aura Air purifiers have successfully cleared clinical trials confirming their effectiveness against the Coronavirus in a study conducted at Sheba Medical Center in Israel and the results have been published in the world Journal of Surgery and Surgical Research,” he said.