ISRO urges industry to take up rocket launch

S Pandian, Director, ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, hinted that the Indian Space Research Organisation is looking for some kind of industry consortium to take up rocket launch and move to greater heights.

Urging industry participants to leverage their strength and partner with ISRO in this mission, he said: “the ISRO is targeting to launch 12-18 rockets (vehicles) every year from the next year. These vehicles will carry different satellites to meet the requirements of the common man. We have conceived lots of programme, want the industry to come forward and develop from raw material to processing, integration, testing and launching of the vehicle from Sriharikota. We want the rockets to be launched by the industry by 2020,” Pandian said, speaking at the 7th edition of SUBCON 2018 — a three-day event organised by Codissia Intec Technology Centre.

Pandian also invited the MSMEs in this region to consider taking up ISRO’s work package. “We have more than 500-600 work packages. Such packages are being outsourced at present. We will support by imparting training. All that we seek is expertise in electronics, mechanical integration, precision, reliability and quality,” he said.

R Paneerselvam, Principal Director, MSME Technology Development Centre, Agra, said that the Ministry’s focus is shifting to micro enterprises and big initiatives to give greater impetus to the MSME units is under way.