IT veteran Dr Gopichand Katragadda, founder and CEO of Myelin Foundry, has been appointed President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), an international professional engineering institution.

He will be the 142nd president of the international organisation and the first Indian to assume this role, including the first Indian to assume the presidency of a global engineering body.

Dr. Gopichand will assume office from October 1, 2023, taking over from Prof. Bob Cryan CBE, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of the University of Huddersfield.

Prior to him, the IET has been led by prominent industry leaders such as Sir Robin Saxby, Founder and Ex-CEO, ARM Holdings and Naomi Climer CBE, former Vice-President of Sony Professional Solutions Europe and co-Founder and co-Chair of the Institute of Work.

“The influence and impact of the IET has grown significantly over the past few years, with our past presidents leaving a fantastic legacy of determination and expert leadership. It is indeed a momentous occasion to have Dr Gopichand Katragadda taking over the reins as a highly respected thought-leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and our first Indian president,” said Ed Almond, Chief Executive and Secretary, IET.

Katragadda is also an Independent Director of Bosch India Ltd and ICICI Securities. He was the Group Chief Technology Officer and Innovation Head of Tata Sons till January 2019.

At Tata Sons, he facilitated the development of pioneering products and services, strategic technology collaboration, and innovation across the $100-billion Tata Group. He also set up and managed the ongoing Tata research collaborations with Harvard and Yale.

