Italian teacher, Japan Yoga Niketan among recipients of 2019 Yoga award

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
Antonietta Rozzi of Italy, Japan Yoga Niketan, Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Gujarat, and Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, are the recipients of the 2019 Prime Minister’s Award for outstanding contribution for promotion and development of Yoga.
The selection was done among 79 nominations received under different categories, the AYUSH Ministry said on Thursday.
On the occasion of the 2nd International Day in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the institution of awards for the promotion and development of Yoga.
First, a screening committee ,chaired by AYUSH secretary, drew up a shortlist from the 79 applications, a statement issued by the Ministry said. Then, the jury, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, “recommended the awards to Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Gujarat (in the category Individual — National), Antonietta Rozzi (Individual — International), Bihar School of Yoga, Munger (Organisation — National) and Japan Yoga Niketan (Organisation - International),” the statement said.
Antonietta Rozzi is a Yoga teacher from Lerici, Italy. She has more than 42 years of experience in the field of Yoga.
Established in 1980, Japan Yoga Niketan has been a torch-bearer in that country. It functions in association with Yoga Niketan, Rishikesh, and S-VYASA Yoga University, Bengaluru, as per the statement.
Swami Rajarshi Muni is a practising yogi from Limbdi, Gujarat. Administered yoga deeksha by Swami Kripalvananda in 1971, the Muni founded the Lakulish International Fellowship’s Enlightenment Mission (Life Mission) in 1993. The mission has done substantial work for promotion of Yoga as well as in humanitarian service, it said.
Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, was founded in 1964 by Swami Satyananda Saraswati. The school is known for Yoga techniques developed through a synthesis of many approaches based on traditional vedantic, tantric and yogic teachings in conjunction with contemporary physical and mental health sciences, the statement said
The winners will be felicitated with a trophy, a certificate and a cash award of ₹25 lakh each.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor