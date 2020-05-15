ITC launches 50-paise hand sanitizer

Kolkata, May 15

FMCG major ITC Ltd has launched a hand sanitizer under the Savlon brand, priced at 50 p.

The company has claimed that the sanitizer, which is in satchet format, is “probably the world’s most economical” offering in the category.

“The Covid-19 outbreak is an unprecedented pandemic and in a responsible step forward, Savlon introduced the hand sanitizer sachet to address the issues of accessibility, affordability and availability,” it said in a release.

Designed with the help of global leader Givaudan for one-time use, the ‘Savlon Sanitiser Sachet’ is being pitched as an accessible out-of-home sanitising solution.

According to Sameer Satpatht, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Ltd, precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need besides social distancing.

“The launch in sachet format is an endeavour to ensure a wide access to hand hygiene,” he said.

Incidentally, companies like Vi-John and Cavinkare have hand sanitiser satchets priced at ₹1.