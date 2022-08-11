Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice-President of India

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice-President of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.
Published on
August 11, 2022
