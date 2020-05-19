News

Jaishankar holds virtual meeting with South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 19, 2020 Published on May 19, 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a detailed virtual review with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Jaishakar said discussions were also held on global issues of the post-Corona world.

“A detailed virtual review of our relationship with FM Kang Kyung-wha of #ROK. Value the contribution that Korean business can make to India’s economic recovery. Also discussed global issues of the post-Corona world. Look forward to our Joint Commission Meeting once normalcy resumes,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also discussed coronavirus-related cooperation as well as global issues and world politics with UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

“Continued the conversation with FM @DominicRaab of #UK. Covered our #CoronaVirus cooperation as well as global issues and world politics,” he said in a tweet.

Published on May 19, 2020
South Korea
diplomacy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Biologist discovers new species of fungus while scrolling through Twitter