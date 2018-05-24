Javadekar launches apex education programme

The HRD Ministry announced on Thursday the launch of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ programme subsuming three existing schemes: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shikskha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).

This has been done to treat school education holistically, from pre-school to Class XII.

‘Bridging gaps’

“The programme will focus on quality education and enhancing learning outcomes of students, bridging social and gender gaps in the school education, and promoting vocalisation of education,” Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Human Resource Development, said at an event to mark the launch of the new scheme.

“It’s not just a new name but a new initiative. We are also focussing on empowerment of girls, therefore, the upgradation of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) has been extended from class VI-VIII to class VI-XII,” he added.

Stipend

Javadekar also said CWSN (Children With Special Needs) girls from Class I to XII would be given a stipend of ₹200 per month.

To focus on the importance of libraries, schools would be given an annual grant of ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 under the initiative.

The Minister said that it is for the first time that there is a scheme which focusses on inclusion of support from senior secondary to pre-school level.