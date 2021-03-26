JICA extends ₹3,717 cr loan for Bangalore Metro’s phase II

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement with the Government of India, to provide ODA loan of ¥52,036 million (about ₹3,717 crores) for the development of three lines in Phase II of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.
The 80 km rail network (funded by JICA) for Phase II, covers Line R6 (Nagawara – Gottigere, about 22.0 km), Phase 2A (Silk Board – K R Puram, about 20.0 km) and Phase 2B (K R.Puram – Kempegowda International Airport Terminal, about 38.0 km).
Matsumoto Katsuo, Chief Representative, JICA India said, “JICA has been promoting the development of quality infrastructure in Bengaluru, which facilitates sustained growth. Bengaluru stands second in CO2 emissions followed by Delhi in 2015 and the Project is expected to contribute to an estimated annual reduction of 89,952 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions approximately by year 2031.”
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...