JICA extends ₹3,717 cr loan for Bangalore Metro’s phase II

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement with the Government of India, to provide ODA loan of ¥52,036 million (about ₹3,717 crores) for the development of three lines in Phase II of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The 80 km rail network (funded by JICA) for Phase II, covers Line R6 (Nagawara – Gottigere, about 22.0 km), Phase 2A (Silk Board – K R Puram, about 20.0 km) and Phase 2B (K R.Puram – Kempegowda International Airport Terminal, about 38.0 km).

Matsumoto Katsuo, Chief Representative, JICA India said, “JICA has been promoting the development of quality infrastructure in Bengaluru, which facilitates sustained growth. Bengaluru stands second in CO2 emissions followed by Delhi in 2015 and the Project is expected to contribute to an estimated annual reduction of 89,952 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions approximately by year 2031.”