JICA to strengthen its tech cooperation with IITH, to set up Japan desk

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a Record of Discussions with the Indian government to further strengthen its a technical cooperation project with Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH).

The cooperation is for “the Project for Future Researchers at IITH to Enhance Network Development with Scholarship of Japan (FRIENDSHIP) Phase 2.”

The project seeks to establish a sustainable platform for academic and industrial collaboration between India and Japan at IITH. To achieve this, JICA experts will be dispatched to the institute and several initiatives will be implemented. These include: launching the Japan Desk at IITH, student exchange programmes, supporting collaborative activities with Japanese educational and research institutes, and providing JICA research funds to enhance research and technology development and industrial collaboration between India and Japan.

Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA India said, “The relationship between JICA and IITH is steeped in legacy and has strengthened with time. Initially, in 2007, it was based on the commitment between the Prime Ministers of the two countries. Since then, we have been cooperating with IITH through various projects such as ODA loan for campus development, several technical cooperation projects, joint research projects and public-private partnership projects.”

Through the project, several quantitative achievements were observed such as 116 grantees were provided scholarship, 271 faculty members were exchanged between Japan and IITH, 32 MOU were signed between IITH, and Japanese academic institutions and 15 MOUs are signed between IITH and Japanese industries.