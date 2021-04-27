JITO sets up 100-bed Covid care centre in Hyderabad

Jain International Trade Organisaton (JITO) has set up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre here in view of alarming rise in Covid19 positive cases.

The centre, set up at Hotel Lemon Tree, Banjara Hills, is already functional.

The facility would be an isolation and quarantine facility for mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. The center would be run in association with Mahavir Hospital And Research Center (MHRC) .

It is compliant with ICMR guidelines and is approved by the Telangana Health Department. Admission would be strictly restricted to Covid positive patients aged between 15-60 years and oxygen levels above 95 without any past health issues.

In addition to this, the approval of doctors at the centre after physical examination is mandatory.The center would serve pure vegetarian food.

The patients would stay in air-conditioned deluxe rooms with TV and wifi facilities. Though it is a substitute to home quarantine and is not a hospital, it will provide round-the- clock doctor and nursing facilities.

The condition of the patients would be reviewed by the team of doctors on a daily basis. The patients would be provided with a medical kit consisting of a thermometer, respirometer, sanitizer , masks and steam inhaler, Pharmacy, diagnostic services and consultation on video call with specialist doctor facility is available. In case of an emergency Ambulance transfer facility is also available.

A seven-day isolated stay at the facility is mandatory. The seven-day package is being offered at a rate of ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 40,000, depending on single and double sharing basis. For seven days, a single room costs ₹40,000 per person while a twin sharing room is being offered at ₹30,000 per person . The package is inclusive of all meals,basic medication and doctor and nursing charges.

Patients seeking admission can contact the JCCC helpline numbers 9121155500/ 9121355500 between 10 AM and 6PM.

This centre is being run with the funds from JITO, Hyderabad and donations from philanthropists and from the members of JITO Hyderabad, according to a release.