JSW Group vows to stop imports from China in two years

Suresh P Iyengar Mumbai | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement   -  PAUL NORONHA

The JSW Group, which has net imports of $400 million from China, plans to bring it down to nil in next two years.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and son of Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, said in a tweet that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action.

“We The JSW Group have a net import of $400 million from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months,” he said.

The cement business of the JSW Group largely imports clinker (rock form of cement) from China, grinds it and mix fly ash supplied by JSW Steel to tap the domestic markets.

