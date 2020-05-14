JSW Paints to launch hand sanitizer Securall

JSW Paints plans to launch hand sanitizer Securall in the domestic market and tap the group’s retail business reach to push its products in the market.

The company has received all statutory approvals to manufacture and market the product. It is expected to roll out Securall later this month.

Securall will be manufactured at its Vasind factory of JSW Paints in Maharashtra. It will be, initially, launched across South and West markets in 500 ml pack.

As part of the Group’s corporate social responsibility, JSW Foundation will provide free supply of Securall to underprivileged communities.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Paints said the company will leverage the Group businesses’ retail distribution and community network to offer consumers access to Securall.

AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints, said with the company being the first to offer a range of anti-bacterial finishes for all surfaces at home — wall, wood or metal — with its ‘Halo Safe Home’ range, the launch of Securall hand sanitizer is the extension of its hygiene pursuit.