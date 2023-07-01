The domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of passenger vehicle (PV) as well as commercial vehicles (CV) segments showed a mixed trend in the monthly sales in June due to various factors.

In the PV segment, the country’s largest manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Saturday reported a domestic wholesale 1,33,027 units in June, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.42 per cent against 1,22,685 units in same month last year.

While, the company reported a multi-fold (130 per cent) growth in the utility vehicle segment to 43,404 units during the monthcompared with 18,860 units, the sales of both mini segment and compact segment declined during the month.

The mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) declined by around three per cent YoY to 14,054 units in June against 14,442 units in June 2022. Similarly, Compact segment (WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Dzire) declined by 17 per cent YoY to 64,471 units against 77,746 units in June 2022.

Maruti leads

However, MSIL grew faster than the industry in June, enabling it to scale up its overall market share by 2.4 per cent to 41 per cent, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer- Marketing and Sales, MSIL, told reporters. He said that the domestic PV segment has crossed 20-lakh sales mark in the first half of the year, a 10 per cent growth over 18.31 lakh units dispatched in the January-June period of 2022.

In the first quarter (Q1) of this financial year (FY), the company reported a growth of 12.16 per cent YoY to 4,14,055 units compared with 3,69,154 units in April-June quarter last year.

No 2 PV maker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), also reported growth in its domestic sales by 2 per cent YoY at 50,001 units in June as compared with 49,001 units in June 2022.

“There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Hyundai Verna, Creta, and Tucson have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of calendar year (CY) 2023,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

EV lift for TaMo

Similarly, Tata Motors recorded a sales growth of 5 per cent YoY to 47,235 units during the month against 45,197 units in June 2022. However, in the Q1 period, the company’s sales declined by 14 per cent YoY to 82,225 units ( 95,703 units).

According to Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, while SUVs continued to be the mainstay, contributing almost 64 per cent of the sales in Q1, car sales remained strong, buoyed by the multi-power train offerings of Tiago and Altroz. In the EV segment, the company posted its highest ever quarterly sales of 19,346 in Q1 registering a growth of 105 per cent over Q1 FY23.

“Going forward, we expect the demand to remain robust with the onset of the festival season in the second half of Q2FY24. The supply side situation remains stable,” Chandra added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported sales of 19,608 units in June, an increase of 19 per cent YoY over the same period last year, when the company sold 16,512 units.

Furthermore, company’s performance also reflected in the sales achieved in the first quarter of the current Financial Year (FY) with a 33 per cent increase by selling 55,528 units compared to 41,813 units in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

MG Motor India also reported sales of 5,125 units, representing an uptick over June 2022 retail sales figures of 4,504 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, Royal Enfield reported a growth of 34 per cent in its monthly sales to 67,495 units (50,265 units).

In the CV segment, while Volvo Eicher recorded growth in sales, Tata Motors and MSIL reports decline in sales, respectively.