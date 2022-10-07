The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a new national political party floated by Telangana Rashtra Samithi President K Chandrashekar Rao, said it will focus on the neighbouring States of Karnataka and Maharashtra to start with.

“We are going to present the Telangana model of governance to the people in the two neighbouring States. We are going to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections there,” TRS Working President and Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, has said.

He hinted at contesting the LS polls by collaborating with Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka.

Positive response

“There is a positive response on our model of governance in those two States,” he said.

He, however, evaded questions on whether it would test the political waters in the sister State of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the maiden press conference here on Friday, he said that the TRS President had to face insults when he formed the party in 2001, to spearhead the movement for a separate State.

“After the formation of the State, there were doubts whether the new State was viable. Dispelling all doubts and fears, we became a power surplus State from a power deficit State. We started Rythu Bandhu, which became a model for several other States to launch similar schemes. We were successful in reducing the number of suicides by farmers significantly,” he said.

Criticisms

“The rupee is at its lowest value; Inflation and unemployment rates are very high,” he said.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi was the most incompetent, inept and inefficient Prime Minister, he said the Prime Minister was afraid of facing the media.

“The real issues have been marginalised. Non-issues have become issues. The BRS will bring the real issues to the fore,” Rama Rao said.

Raids by central agencies

Criticising the Modi Government for letting Central agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax loose on political opponents, he said his party was ready to face such arm-twisting methods that are used by the BJP Government extensively. “They (the Central agencies) are hunting dogs of the BJP Government,” he said.