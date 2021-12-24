Kamlesh Gandhi appointed Co-Chairman, FIDC

Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), which is a representative body of asset and loan financing NBFCs, has announced fresh appointments to its board of directors.

Kamlesh Gandhi, CMD of MAS Financial Services has been appointed as Co-Chairman, FIDC in addition to Umesh Revankar, CEO and MD of Shriram Transport Finance Group.

Sanjay Chamria has resigned as the Co-Chairman and Director, FIDC.

“This is due to his stepping down from the management of Poonawalla Fincorp,” said a statement on Friday.

Dinanath Dubhashi, MD and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings has been appointed as an additional Director of FIDC.

The appointments were approved at a board meeting of FIDC on December 21.