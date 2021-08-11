News

Kamlesh Pant appointed NPPA Chair

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 11, 2021

NPPA was previously headed by Shubhra Singh of Rajasthan cadre

Kamlesh Kumar Pant, IAS officer of Himachal Cadre, ‘93 batch, has been appointed the chair of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), replacing the current chair Shubhra Singh, who has been repatriated to her original Rajasthan cadre, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Pant is presently Principal Secretary (Education and Human Resources) with the Himachal Pradesh government. His other assignments in the Central government in the past include Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Defence. Pant, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering, was also Director, Department of Revenue in 2021, the statement added.

Published on August 11, 2021

