Karnataka attracted investments worth ₹28,000 crore amid pandemic

Karnataka has attracted investments worth ₹28,000 crore in the last four months amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka’s Land Audit Committee document shows that the government has cleared TCS’ investment of ₹495 crore to build SEZ-IT/ITES at Mangaluru to create employment for 4,010 people.

The State government at its SLSWCC meet has cleared in all 80 projects over ₹6,000 crore on March 23, 2020. At the Land Audit Committee it has cleared 37 proposals amounting to over ₹2,000 crore. The government has approved seven projects investment totalling over ₹20,000 crore.

The other projects approved at the LAC are Hindustan Petroleum Corporation investing ₹680 crore for laying of pipeline from Hassan to Secunderabad through Arsikere, Tiptur, Chikkanayakanahalli Hiriyur and Sira for transportation of LPG.

The State government released a list of projects approved in the SHLCC meeting held on March 23 approved seven projects investment totalling ₹18,989.02.

Siemens Healthcare will purchase 7.5 acres of land worth ₹1085.30 crore at Bommasandra industrial area to set up research and experimental development services in inter-disciplinary and IT services such as software design application and development services.

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd will invest ₹13,026 crorein a 602-acre land sub-leased from JSW Steel in Sandur.

JSW Energy will invest ₹976.79 crore in a 225-mw solar power plant. Epsilon Carbon will invest ₹900 crore in coal tar distillation and addition of carbon black in Bellary.

Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd, will invest ₹661 crore in ore beneficiation and rolling mill oxygen plant cement grinding unit of 34 MW.