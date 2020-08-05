News

Karnataka attracted investments worth ₹28,000 crore amid pandemic

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

TCS, Siemens Healthcare prominent investors

Karnataka has attracted investments worth ₹28,000 crore in the last four months amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka’s Land Audit Committee document shows that the government has cleared TCS’ investment of ₹495 crore to build SEZ-IT/ITES at Mangaluru to create employment for 4,010 people.

The State government at its SLSWCC meet has cleared in all 80 projects over ₹6,000 crore on March 23, 2020. At the Land Audit Committee it has cleared 37 proposals amounting to over ₹2,000 crore. The government has approved seven projects investment totalling over ₹20,000 crore.

The other projects approved at the LAC are Hindustan Petroleum Corporation investing ₹680 crore for laying of pipeline from Hassan to Secunderabad through Arsikere, Tiptur, Chikkanayakanahalli Hiriyur and Sira for transportation of LPG.

The State government released a list of projects approved in the SHLCC meeting held on March 23 approved seven projects investment totalling ₹18,989.02.

Siemens Healthcare will purchase 7.5 acres of land worth ₹1085.30 crore at Bommasandra industrial area to set up research and experimental development services in inter-disciplinary and IT services such as software design application and development services.

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd will invest ₹13,026 crorein a 602-acre land sub-leased from JSW Steel in Sandur.

JSW Energy will invest ₹976.79 crore in a 225-mw solar power plant. Epsilon Carbon will invest ₹900 crore in coal tar distillation and addition of carbon black in Bellary.

Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd, will invest ₹661 crore in ore beneficiation and rolling mill oxygen plant cement grinding unit of 34 MW.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 05, 2020
Karnataka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid, ‘high’ GST rate force Toyota to go slow on hybrids