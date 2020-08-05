Karnataka attracted investments worth ₹28,000 crore amid pandemic

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Karnataka has attracted investments worth ₹28,000 crore in the last four months amidst Covid-19 pandemic.
Karnataka’s Land Audit Committee document shows that the government has cleared TCS’ investment of ₹495 crore to build SEZ-IT/ITES at Mangaluru to create employment for 4,010 people.
The State government at its SLSWCC meet has cleared in all 80 projects over ₹6,000 crore on March 23, 2020. At the Land Audit Committee it has cleared 37 proposals amounting to over ₹2,000 crore. The government has approved seven projects investment totalling over ₹20,000 crore.
The other projects approved at the LAC are Hindustan Petroleum Corporation investing ₹680 crore for laying of pipeline from Hassan to Secunderabad through Arsikere, Tiptur, Chikkanayakanahalli Hiriyur and Sira for transportation of LPG.
The State government released a list of projects approved in the SHLCC meeting held on March 23 approved seven projects investment totalling ₹18,989.02.
Siemens Healthcare will purchase 7.5 acres of land worth ₹1085.30 crore at Bommasandra industrial area to set up research and experimental development services in inter-disciplinary and IT services such as software design application and development services.
JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd will invest ₹13,026 crorein a 602-acre land sub-leased from JSW Steel in Sandur.
JSW Energy will invest ₹976.79 crore in a 225-mw solar power plant. Epsilon Carbon will invest ₹900 crore in coal tar distillation and addition of carbon black in Bellary.
Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd, will invest ₹661 crore in ore beneficiation and rolling mill oxygen plant cement grinding unit of 34 MW.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
The fund’s returns have been on par with, or better than, its benchmark over 1, 3 & 5 years
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...