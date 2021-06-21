Karnataka eases lockdown rules in 17 districts

Building equity using the integrity screen
Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the State Government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.
The new guidelines popularly called "Unlock 2" have come into effect from 6 am and will be in force up to 5 am on July 5.
In the 17 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent, shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm beginning Monday and public transport including bus and metro began operations with 50 per cent capacity.
Though bus operations have come as a relief to office goers and others who depend on them for commuting, them plying in lesser numbers and with 50 per cent capacity is causing chaos at bus stands in several places of the city, with higher number of people wanting to avail its service. Similar reports are received from other places.
While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has said it is deploying 3,000 bues initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.
According to BMTC officials, till 8 am a total of 796 buses are being operated.
Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning opened for service until 5 pm with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted. Also, gyms began functioning at half capacity and parks will be open from 5 am to 6 pm for walking and jogging.
Functioning of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 per cent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting are among the other things that are permitted from Monday.
However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays and during weekends the curfew will be in place from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday throughout the state.
Among those that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.
Steady increase has been seen in traffic movement in the city, with all government and private offices being permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength and offices dealing with essential and emergency services are permitted to function as per their requirement.
These relaxations are applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.
In rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and movement of people till 7 pm.
Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.
