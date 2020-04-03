Karnataka govt sets up YouTube channel to train grass root healthcare providers in Covid-19 treatment

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
Karnataka has utilised the reach of YouTube to create Covid-19 awareness amongst healthcare workers in the State, with the launch of Jagruti Karnataka.
The initiative is to enhance awareness is created and to make sure that the correct protocol is adhered to in the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.
The channel features videos for capacity building on prevention, care, support and information dissemination. The channel currently has 10 videos in both English and Kannada and more videos will be uploaded in the coming days.
The Department of Health and Family Welfare hopes to train atleast 100 task force teams including medical professionals handling primary contact and around 1,300 teams handling secondary contact in Bengaluru through this channel.
Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “In this time of crisis, it is practically impossible to send teams to Tier-II and Tier-III cities and beyond to train and mentor healthcare providers on how to tackle Covid-19 and the spread of the disease. We therefore launched this channel as it is an effective and instant way of reaching out to the gram panchayat level. We plan to use this channel to reach out to the grassroot level through several village-level task teams. We have almost one and a half lakh followers on the channel as of today including doctors, nurses, ASHA workers and gram panchayat members. We share information on social distancing, procedures to follow during quarantine and contact tracing norms. Trainees can also get their queries answered by experts through this channel. For this, we conduct regular live, interactive training sessions for Gram Panchayat task force members across the State.”
The content of the channel has been devised by two doctors —PC Jaffer, along with Aniruddha Shravan. Sessions will include disaster management strategies, prevention- safe practices in the community, surveillance, myths and facts, stigma and discrimination and personal safety among others.
Expert resource personnel include Manoj Ranjan, Commissioner, KSDMA, Prabhudev B Gowda, SNO(ASHA), Nishith, Medical Consultant – TB, WHO, Dr Ravikumar, Regional Director, MoHFW, Lokesh, SRTL, NPSP, WHO, Manoj, C4D Consultant, UNICEF and Mohamad Shariff, DD (NVDCP).
