Karnataka HC nixes UP police notice to Twitter India chief

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
In a relief to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, the Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the notice issued on him by the Uttar Pradesh police indirectly portraying him as an accused in the Ghaziabad case related to uploading and circulating of a “communally sensitive” video and tweets on the micro-blogging platform.
The court said the notice, issued under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure on June 21, will now have to be treated as one issued under Section 160 of the Cr.PC, which treats a person as a witnesses. It said the police can record Maheswari’s statement either virtually or at his office or residence in Bengaluru.
Disposing of Maheshwari’s petition, Justice G Narendar said the court did have the jurisdiction to entertain the petition as a part of the cause of action had occurred in Bengaluru with the petitioner residing and working in the city though the video upload happened in UP.
“Issuance of notice to Maheswhari under Section 41A appears to be an arm twisting as he had refused to heed a notice of June 17 under Section 160,” the court said.
Stating that the UP police have “not placed an iota of evidence” of prima facie involvement of Maheswari, the Court said the records indicate that TCIPL or Maheshwari have nothing to do with contents uploaded on Twitter, as Twitter Inc., US, which controls the content, does not possess any share in TCIPL; only Twitter International and Twitter Netherlands do.
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...