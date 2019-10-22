Karnataka High Court orders HAL employees to call-off strike

The Karnataka High Court has passed an interim order on Tuesday restraining the Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association (HAEA), its office-bearers/workmen from continuing their ongoing strike including go-slow, work to rule or any form of agitation or disrupting day-to-day activities of HAL and its offices in Bengaluru.

Company, which shared the order of Karnataka High Court, said: “It is now obligatory for the HAEA to immediately call-off the strike and resume the work, failing which it would amount to contempt of the court.”

According to the company, the HAEA and its members are on illegal strike since October 14. The management of HAL had filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court for a declaration that Union had no legal right to go on strike under Industrial Disputes Act and for a direction to call-off the strike.