Karnataka hikes duty on liquor to 17 per cent

After losing major sources of revenue during the 45-day lockdown, Karnataka hiked excise duty to 17 per cent.
The State government in its Budget for 2020-21 had effected a 6 per cent hike on excise. Now a special 11 per cent ‘Covid-19 cess’ has been added to it taking the total duty to 17 per cent.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “With increased tax hike on liquor, we expect to generate additional revenue.” Since then, daily liquor sales is upwards of ₹150 crore through CL-2 retail shops and CL-11C licence.
After cancelling trains to ferry migrants workers to North and Eastern states, Yediyurappa announced an initiative to transfer an additional ₹3,000 to each worker.
Of the 15.80 lakh registered building/construction workers in the State, the government has transferred ₹2,000 to the bank accounts of about 11.80 lakh building workers through DBT mode. The government is yet to transfer the ₹2,000 to the rest of the four lakh workers whose bank accounts have not been verified.
The State government has decided to transfer an additional amount of ₹3,000 to the registered building workers through DBT. The benefit to be provided is part of the ₹1,610 crore announced to the people who are in distress due to lockdown.
On Tuesday, the State government decided not to operate more trains to ferry migrant labourers from Karnataka to various destinations. The government also wrote to the Indian Railways to cancel all trains.
Led by Karnataka’s nodal officer for inter-state travel, N Manjunath Prasad, has been tasked to convince workers to stay back as economic activities has begun.
Supporting the State government’s move, Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament representing Bengaluru south in Parliament tweeted: “Stoppage of inter-state trains by Sri BSY BJP is a bold and necessary move. It will help migrant labourers who came here with hopes of a better life to restart their dreams. Also, it will kickstart economic activities full throttle. Karnataka will emerge out of this stronger!”
