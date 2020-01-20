Karnataka in ‘impromptu’ pact with WEF for ‘Centre for internet of ethical things’

Karnataka signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos to start “Centre for Internet of ethical things” to provide a competitive and level playing field for investors and industrialists.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who has taken a delegation to Davos, Switzerland signed the pact with WEF. According to the WEF organisers, it is Karnataka which has come forward to start such a first of its kind centre in the world.

The idea to start this centre was impromptu and made by Morat Sonmez, the managing director of the WEF, while participating at the inauguration of the ‘Karnataka pavilion’ by Yediyurappa.

In his interaction with the Karnataka delegates, Murat Sonmez said the investors are worried about the ethical practices in business and the governments have failed to realise the need for the “Centre for internet of ethical things”.

He said if the Karnataka government is serious to do business by inviting investments, it should immediately set up the Centre. For which the chief minister accepted. Sonmez further said “if you are so keen to start the centre, why we cannot sign an informal MoU on a plain paper which we can authenticate in the coming days.”

Sonmez who was serious on this score, himself took a plain paper and scribbled the agreement. Taken aback by the promise made by the chief minister, Sonmez said he was surprised at the Karnataka government agreement on this score and said this Centre will go a long way in the Karnataka’s history of industrial development. This centre will keep a check on misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), he added.

Later, at the formal inauguration of the Karnataka pavilion, the Chief Minister said through this forum he promised government’s full support to investors in ensuring ease of doing business.

“We are happy to be here and look forward to engage in deep conversations on various development agenda,”said Yediyurappa adding that he is keen to partner on certain strategic research that can help Karnataka in becoming a major player on the global agenda.”

Yedyiurappa further said “we can build the future for the world, and play an active role in shaping the sustainable industry in the State in line with the WEF 2020 objective. With Karnataka emerging as the leading industrial State in India, we can make it a major player on the global agenda and industries growth.”

State Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar, Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhasker and Industries Secretary Ramana Reddy were also signatories to the informal pact.