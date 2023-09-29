A state-wide bandh is being observed in Karnataka on Friday over the Cauvery waters dispute. This comes two days after a partial shutdown in Bengaluru.

With protests likely to affect operations, Section 144 was imposed in Bengaluru on Friday. The city police have detained some members of pro-Kannada organisations as a precautionary measure.

Over 2,000 farmers and pro-Kannada groups are protesting in the state, and have received support from more than 1,900 associations. A protest procession has been planned from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The bandh call did not have much impact in Mangaluru, with vehicular traffic as usual in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

So far, over 50 members of pro-Kannada organisations have been detained by the city police near the Town Hall, according to reports. Some protestors have also been detained near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Attibele. Unrest at the Kempegowda International Airport was diffused by the police. A total of 44 flights, 22 arrivals and departures each, have been cancelled today, according to an airport PRO.

All non-essential services will remain shut. State officials have declared a holiday for schools and colleges. Offices have taken to the work-from-home (WFH) model for the day. Private transport services, including ride-hailing platforms, will be shut. Essential and emergency services, as well as metro service, will be operational.

TNSTC buses in Hosur were terminated at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border on account of the Karnataka bandh called on Friday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The protest has been organised against the State government’s decision to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. Following the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) recently directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days. Amidst the unrest, state Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy CM D.K.Shivakumar will hold a meeting to discuss the row.

