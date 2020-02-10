Karnataka Planning Board to focus on coastal tourism development

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
The Karnataka Planning Board will focus on tourism development across coastal areas , according to BJ Puttaswamy, Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Planning Board.
At a workshop on ‘economic development of coastal Karnataka’, organised by the Coastal Development Authority in Mangaluru on Monday, he said the State Planning Board is giving more focus on the development of tourism industry along coastal Karnataka.
Quoting the example of Gujarat, he said tourism sector will provide jobs to the local people and help boost economic activity in the region.
He said there is a need to improve road, rail and air connectivity along the coastal region of the district to boost tourism. Focusing on Uttara Kannada, a coastal district, he said it has the potential to be a part of an integrated tourism circuit spanning Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district to Goa, provided the National Highway 66 and the Konkan Railway network are leveraged properly.
Later addressing press persons, he said there is also a proposal to develop an airport along the coastal region of Uttara Kannada district to boost tourism in the region.
He said the planning board has already discussed with the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, the need to develop tourism along the coastal districts.
Stressing the need to provide better road and rail connectivities to Karwar, Belekeri and Tadadi ports in Uttara Kannada district, he said such a move would help develop import and export activities boosting the economic development of the region.
Earlier speaking at the workshop, Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority, urged the State government to earmark a substantial amount to the authority in the forthcoming Budget so that it can take up different works in the region.
Referring to sea erosion along the coastal region, he said it is one of the major problems. Now the work related to tackling sea erosion problem is being handled by the Minor Irrigation Department of the State government. He urged the government to hand over those works to the Coastal Development Authority as it will be in a better position to handle them.
