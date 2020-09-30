Karnataka ramps up Covid-19 testing

Karnataka has ramped up Covid-19 testing in September, said Munish Moudgil, Head of Covid-19 War Room in Karnataka.

Early in August, around 25,000 tests daily were done in the State, now it is averaging 70,000 to 80,000 tests. So far 48 lakh tests have been conducted in the State.

The State government’s Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) too has advised to strengthen the testing infrastructure and scale-up testing. TAC told the government to prioritise testing among the vulnerable populations and high-risk groups for initiating early treatment and minimising progression to severe disease.

Talking about the positivity rate, Moudgil said “the rate is coming down. So the infection rate is coming down but spread is increasing.”

“If one sees the district-wise trend of infection in September and in terms of daily positive rate (based on five day running average). It shows that in the end of September, 14 districts - reducing positivity rate, 7 districts - maintaining same or similar positivity rate and 9 districts - increasing positivity rate,” explained Moudgil.

He further added “One has to note that in the beginning of September positivity rate for 19 districts was increasing. The districts with increasing positivity rate trends had to actively increase testing. Even other districts need to continue to keep testing as per target to quickly control the spread of Covid-19.