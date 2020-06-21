Karnataka ropes in 518 private hospitals to increase Covid bed-strength

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Karnataka has made efforts to increase bed-strength by roping in 518 private hospitals/medical colleges under Ayushman Bharath-Aarogya Karnataka (ABArK).
The empanelled hospitals are permitted to treat Covid-19 patients as per the government protocol and criteria.
“All treatment protocols as laid down by the government from time to time will be followed by the private hospitals. The hospitals will be paid the appropriate package rate for Covid-19 management,” said Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Akthar said “Bengaluru city which is the economic hub of the State has 44 hospital facilities empanelled.”
The government for treatment has categorised three kinds of facilities – Covid Care Centre (CCC) for managing asymptomatic persons, Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) for managing mild to moderate symptomatic persons and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) for managing serious ill.
As nearly 75 per cent of patients fall under asymptomatic category, the government is enhancing the number of CCC in and around Bengaluru city and has roped in Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakapura Road and utilise Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Sampangiramanagar and Koramangala Indoor stadium.
In an effort to increase DCHCs, the government has selected 16 government hospitals which have a combined 2,984 beds. Of which 1,330 beds are being reserved for Covid patients, 527 have oxygen facility, 167 are ICU beds for Covid patients and 92 are beds with ventilators for Covid patients.
On Sunday, Karnataka reported 453 new cases taking the total tally to 9,150. Five persons died taking the total death toll to 141 .
Of the 453 new cases reported in the State, 69 cases were with inter-state travel history and four international passengers.
