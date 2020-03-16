News

KCCI gets ADR centre in Mangaluru

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has opened an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) centre in Mangaluru.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who inaugurated the ADR centre, said that promoting ADR remains crucial pillar of the judiciary’s goal of efficient, cost-effective and accessible justice for all. Private centres such as KCCI’s ADR centre are a welcome development in this regard.

He said there is always a difference between winning a case and seeking solution, and ADR offers the parties to become partners in solution rather than partners in problems.

Isaac Vas, president of KCCI, said that the members of the board of KCCI identified the need for setting up an ADR centre at KCCI in 2019, and a sub-committee was formed and assigned the task of formulating the guidelines and setting up the ADR centre.

The ADR mechanism — which comprises of mediation, conciliation and arbitration — gives parties in dispute an opportunity to work through disputed issues with the help of a neutral third party.

Stating that ADR is generally faster and less expensive solution, he said this is an opportunity for the businessmen to get their commercial disputes resolved.

