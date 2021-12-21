KCCI seeks implementation of Shiradi ghat tunnel project

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) urged the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari to take up the Shiradi ghat tunnel project between Mangaluru and Bengaluru for a better connectivity between two destinations.
In a letter to the Minister, KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor said that the crucial project of the Shiradi ghat tunnel (23.6 km) between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will significantly reduce the travel time.
“We hope the project will be completed in record time for the benefit of both passenger and goods vehicles,” he said.
Shiradi ghat on the National Highway no. 75 is the main link between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
Stating that KCCI has been striving for an all-weather road connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru for over three decades, Maroor said periodic closure of various stretches on this route due to miserable condition affects the export-import trade, and the movement of LPG agricultural products, etc.
He said Shiradi ghat stretch is the main link to the State’s only major port – New Mangalore Port – from the hinterland.
The route passes through the Western Ghats. Karnataka has been suffering especially during monsoons due to landslides and constant road repairs, he added.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...