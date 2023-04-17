Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the CBI headquarters late on Sunday after over nine hours of questioning in excise policy case.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours where all questions were answered.

He reiterated to the media that allegations of the liquor scams were “false”.

“I answered all the questions. The entire alleged liquor scam is false and bad politics. AAP is ‘ kattar imaandaar party’ (staunchly honest party). They want to finish AAP but the country’s people are with us,” he said.

Earlier in the day, other AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah were detained while protesting against questioning of the Chief Minister.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, along with these AAP leaders staged a protest at Golf Link Rd after the police restrained them from going towards the CBI office.

