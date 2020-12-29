Kemmannangundi, Nandi Hills to get tourism boost

Packing batteries with more punch
The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared the transfer of historic iconic tourist spots Kemmannangundi Hill Station and Nandi Hills to Jungle Lodges and Resorts and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (KSTDC).
The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday approved entrusting operations and maintenance of assets of the horticulture department at Kemmannangundi Hill Station at Chikmagaluru district to Jungle Lodges and Resorts, a state government enterprise.
Kemmannangundi Hill Station located in the picturesque district of Chikamagaluru amidst lush coffee plantations, numerous streams and teeming wildlife, was built in early 1900s by the erstwhile Mysore rulers. The hill station was once the preferred and favourite hill station and summer retreat of Maharaja Krishnarajendra Wadiyar IV.
Later, the Mysore rulers donated the hill station to the Karnataka government. The hill station was managed and developed by the state horticulture department.
Similarly, Nandi Hills, located in Chikkaballapur district near Bengaluru, is being entrusted for operation and maintenance of properties of the state horticulture department to the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (KSTDC).
This was also a favourite hill station of Mysore royals and the property was transferred to the state government for horticulture purpose and general public use. Since then, it has housed many dignitaries like Mahatma Gandhi and many heads of states. In 1986, a summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was held at Nandi Hills.
Issuing post-facto approval for the orders given to raise market fee levied by the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) in the State, the Cabinet decided to revise the market fee charged by APMCs to 0.60 per cent from 0.35 per cent. Early this year, the State government had cut the rate to 0.35 per cent from 1 per cent. This, it is said, is being done to provide traders in the APMC market yards a level playing field with private markets.
The Cabinet also decided to implement an advance traffic information and management system in core Bengaluru using Japanese grant through the Directorate of Urban Land transport and to repeal the 1993 Act in view of coming into force of The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 2013 and approve the draft resolution to place it before the State legislature.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
