Kerala Budget: Industry hails VAT reduction on CNG/LNG

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The proposed VAT reduction on CNG/LNG in the Budget to 5 per cent, from 14.5 per cent, is expected to usher in a new wave of industrialisation in Kerala.
By reducing the rates, the government has conceded to the demand of the industry as the high tax rate was seen as an impediment for attracting new investments.
Yogananda Reddy, Chief General Manager and Vice-President, Petronet LNG Ltd, termed the government announcement as a positive development for end-users and the company expects its volume of gas to go up. PLL operates 20 per cent of its five-million tonne capacity terminal in Kochi and this is expected to go up to 30-35 per cent in the next fiscal because of the cheaper availability of gas.
Kishor Rungta, Chairman and Managing Director, FACT, said the move will boost industrial development of the State with the availability of cheap gas. For FACT, it would be more easy to chalk out future plans as the company has to depend on ammonia imports for fertiliser production. With the reduction of VAT on LNG, the company will be able to run ammonia plants.
According to MP Sukumaran Nair, Director of Kochi-based Centre for Green Technology and Management, the 5 MMTPA gas terminal which started operation in 2013 did not achieve capacity utilisation all these years on account of the carrying pipeline not being in place and due to the prevailing 14.5 per cent VAT on gas. Tamil Nadu charges only 4 per cent tax on natural gas and Punjab 3 per cent, he said.
The current move will be a boon to PLL which will see a reasonable growth in capacity utilisation and also provide a boost for gas utilisation in the State. The city and auto gas consumers will get the benefit of reduced tax. The sale of natural gas in Kerala is also likely to increase substantially, thereby yielding increased revenue for the Government, he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...