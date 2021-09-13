Kerala Covid TPR at 16.39%; Nipah scare subsides

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala is now on a roller coaster in the sub-20 per cent level with Monday returning 16.39 per cent after less-than-a-lakh samples (91,885) were tested during the weekend.
Ninety-nine more deaths were compiled on the day, taking the cumulative tally to 22,650.
Meanwhile, in Kozhikode, the Nipah fever threat appeared to have subsided with Health Minister Veena George declaring on Saturday that as many as 123 samples had tested negative for the deadly virus. Efforts are underway to establish the source of the infection after it claimed a life last Sunday.
Test results from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases at Bhopal have revealed that samples collected from the affected area of fruit bats, long suspected to be a potential carrier, as well as of domesticated goats proved negative for presence of the virus.
Active Covid caseload in the State has come down to 2,08,773 from a level of close to 2.4 lakh last week, the Health Department said. Only 13.5 per cent of these cases are now admitted in hospitals/field hospitals. Number of inpatients on Monday has come down to 29,525 (30,000+ last week).
Recoveries counted in at 28,439, much higher than the new cases (15,058) on Monday. Thrissur district topped the list of highest reported cases on the day with 2,158, followed by Kozhikode (1,800); Ernakulam (1,694); Thiruvananthapuram (1,387); Kollam (1,216) and Malappuram (1,199).
