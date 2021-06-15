Kerala declares graded relaxations in lockdown

Kerala has decided to restrict total lockdown to weekends while allowing graded relaxations on weekdays from Thursday, based on the seven-day test positive rate (TPR) under the command area of a local self-government body.

A TPR of eight per cent or below will therefore indicate tolerable spread of the virus making the area eligible for the maximum possible number of concessions; a TPR between eight and 20 per cent indicates ‘moderate spread’ and anything above 20 per cent signals intense spread of the virus.

TPR assessment

The TPR will be assessed by local self-governments on Wednesdays and declared in public. Based on the intensity of transmission, the local body will carry out a prescribed number of tests for the following week. The first member of a family getting infected will be immediately quarantined at home or outside.

At least 25 local bodies are currently reporting a TPR of above 30 per cent inviting strict restrictions including a triple lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here. All panchayats with intense spread will be declared containment zones.

Shops, establishments

From Thursday, all shops and establishment will be allowed to work in areas with a TPR of eight per cent or lower, but only with 50 per cent staff. Industrial and agricultural activities can be taken up in these areas and workers allowed to travel as well. Shops selling essential goods may work from 7 am to 7 pm. All common examinations will be allowed. State and Central government offices, public sector units, companies, corporations and other local self-government bodies will be allowed to function with a maximum of 25 per cent staff. Up to 50 per cent of staff are allowed in the Secretariat.

Public transport

Public transport will be allowed with restrictions from Thursday. Banks will continue to function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Crowding of any form or public function of any persuasion are banned. Attendance at weddings and funeral functions will continue to be capped at 20.

Liquor outlets and bars will open for business from Thursday between 9 am to 7 pm. This will however be regulated by the BevQ app.Restaurants are banned from offering in-dining facility but can continue to deal in food parcels or takeaways.