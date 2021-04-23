Kerala gears to expand vaccine coverage: CM

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Kerala believes achieving herd immunity fast is the best bet to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It plans to expand vaccination rapidly from May 1 when all those over 18 become eligible to receive the vaccine. The move comes even as the test positivity rate breached 20 per cent for the first time and the cumulative daily toll of infections exceeded 5,000 on Friday.
The State government has also appointed an expert committee to draw up guidelines for administration of the vaccines to an estimated 1.65 crore individuals in the 18–45-year age group and an online registration facility will open soon.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told newspersons here, herd immunity can be acquired nationally if vaccine is provided free of cost to the States. The State government is keen to avoid a complete lockdown through strict compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols and restricting public activity to the minimum.
The Chief Minister said that he has conveyed to the Prime Minister the State’s concerns over vaccine shortage and pricing which is a real challenge to the State reeling under the impact economic slowdown due to the pandemic.
The Chief Minister said a request for release of 50 lakh doses has been made to the Centre. The State has already administered more than 55 lakh first doses and 8.37 lakh second doses till date and over two lakh doses are in stock. The number of people in the 45+ age group is 1.13 crore.
Kerala had managed to pull back the test positivity rate to as low as 3.5 per cent from double digits in March. At 3.9 per cent, the case fatality rate continues to be one of the lowest in the country, the Chief Minister said.
The pricing policy with the manufacturers given the right to fix price is faulty, he charged. Serum Institute of India, manufacturer of Covishield, is charging State governments ₹400 per dose (against ₹150 for supply to the Centre’s vaccination programme). Kerala would need to spend ₹1,300 crore, which would further compromise its already stretched finances.
Earlier on Thursday, the State government had initiated discussions with vaccine manufacturers for procuring adequate stock.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...