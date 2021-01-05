Kerala reports six mutant virus cases in UK arrivals

Kerala’s long-drawn battle with Covid-19 does not promise a closure anytime soon with the State reporting late on Monday six cases of the mutant coronavirus strain, first detected in the UK. State Health Minister KK Shailaja advised the public not to panic but instead maintain strict vigil.

‘Covid-19 new strain is not as virulent as reports are coming in’: AIIMS Professor

Shailaja urged people to strictly follow all Covid-19 protocols. “People must observe a lot of caution. We can’t keep everything shut for long. While relaxations are allowed, people must venture out of homes only for essential activities. They must not gather together or roam without masks.”

No need to panic, new mutant virus doesn’t kill more: Officials

Under observation

All six who tested positive had returned from the UK after December 14, the Health Minister told newspersons here. Among those who tested positive are two people from a family in Kozhikode, including an infant, another two from a family in Alappuzha, and one each from Kottayam and Kannur.

The State had sent out sent out 39 samples to the NIV at Pune. The first 11 had tested negative for the mutated strain, as was reported earlier on Monday. But by evening, six more tested positive for that strain. “They are either in isolation, in hospital, under treatment, or quarantine. Their contact lists have been prepared and they too are kept under observation,” the Minister said.

The mutant strain has been detected earlier in other States, and agencies quoted their number at over 30. In Maharashtra, eight returnees from the UK have been found to have symptoms of the new coronavirus, including five from Mumbai, and one each from Pune, Thane and Mira Bhayandar.