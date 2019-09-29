Kiran Bedi to inaugurate TiEcon Kerala

Kiran Bedi, Lt Governor of Puducherry, will inaugurate the eighth edition of TiEcon Kerala, scheduled for October 4 and 5 at the Le Meridian Convention Centre here.

‘Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World’ is the theme of the conference. “Building a sustainable business model in this digital world is a key challenge. It is in this context that TiE Kerala has selected the theme,” said MSA Kumar, President, TiE Kerala.