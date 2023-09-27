Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited has opened a new manufacturing facility in Nashik.

The facility includes a 32-tonne forge hammer to make high-speed gear blanks and a comprehensive fabrication facility to make base frames, pressure vessels and heat exchangers.

The facility will primarily cater to in-house requirements to speed up execution of projects. The facility will also earmark about 25 per cent of its capacity to external customers.

In the first phase the plant can produce about 6,000 tonnes of forged parts (of half-tonne each) a year and fabricate complex parts of up to 35 tonnes each.

The investment in the plant is in line with the company’s aim to become a comprehensive supplier of compression systems for air, refrigeration and gas.